Anime Expo Gets Another Film Premiere In LIZ AND THE BLUE BIRD
Liz and the Blue Bird, a recent film addition to the Sound! Euphonium franchise was released in Japan this past April but will make its U.S. premiere this July at Anime Expo 2018. In attendance, will be the film's composer, kensuke ushio.
Kyoto Animation's Liz and the Blue Bird (Liz to Aoi Tori) will be making its North American premiere next month at Anime Expo in Los Angeles, CA.
The film is notable for reuniting the stellar team behind A Silent Voice, a film many fans believe was the best anime movie of 2016 (sorry, Your Name). The Sound! Euphonium's next anime film, Sound! Euphonium: Oath's Finale, is slated for release in 2019.
It is a story of two girls who discover a priceless treasure beyond friendship. A brilliant, yet fleetingly beautiful moment…
Based on Ayano Takeda’s coming-of-age novel Sound! Euphonium, Liz and the Blue Bird revolves around a fleetingly beautiful moment in the lives of two girls, Mizore and Nozomi.
Produced by Kyoto Animation, the main staff of “A Silent Voice” reunites on this film, bringing together the creative energies of director Naoko Yamada, writer Reiko Yoshida, character designer Futoshi Nishiya, and music composer kensuke ushio.
Liz and the Blue Bird shines a dramatic spotlight on the joys and struggles of youth in another emotional masterpiece by director Naoko Yamada.
