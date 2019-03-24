ANIMEJAPAN 2019: KENGAN ASHURA TV Anime Releases New Trailer
The upcoming Kengan Ashura TV anime from Studio Larx Entertainment released a new trailer for AnimeJapan 2019 ahead of the show's July 31 premiere. Check it out below.
Netflix had a large presence at AnimeJapan 2019, providing updates on existing tiles and announcing a number of new projects, including the anime adaptation of Yabako Sandrovich's Kengan Ashura manga.
Written by Yabako Sandrovich and illustrated by Daromeon, the Kengan Ashura manga began serialization in the Shogakukan Manga ONE app in April 2012 and concluded its original run in August 2018 at 26 volumes. Recently, a continuation of the series was started in January 2019 and currently has one published volume.
The series is set in a world where businesses make acquisitions and advancements based on the outcome of MMA-style fights between corporate-sponsored fighters.
Get ready for a fast and furious onslaught of anime announcements, trailers and release date as AnimeJapan 2019 is currently underway in Japan. If you're unfamiliar with the industry-geared con, check out our previously written guide about all the biggest anime conventions celebrated each year.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]