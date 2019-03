ANIMEJAPAN 2019: Production I.G.'s KABUKICHOU SHERLOCK Releases New Trailer

First announced in August 2018, Production I.G.'s take on the classic Sir Arthur Conan Doyle fictional character will debut during the Fall 2019 anime season. Ai Yoshimura will direct from a script written by Taku Kishimoto. TakurĊ Iga will handle music composition.Check out the new preview below and let us know what you think? Some anime fans are stating that the show appears to be a mix of Cowboy Bebop and Jojo's Bizarre Adventure.Get ready for a fast and furious onslaught of anime announcements, trailers and release date as AnimeJapan 2019 is currently underway in Japan. If you're unfamiliar with the industry-geared con, check out our previously written guide about all the biggest anime conventions celebrated each year.