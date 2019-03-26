 ANIMEJAPAN 2019 Reveals Attendance Numbers And Confirms Return In 2020
AnimeJapan 2019's attendance numbers were down from last year but still higher than attendance in 2017 and 2016. The convention will return to Tokyo Big Sight next March.

AnimeJapan 2019 saw a combined attendance of 146,500 over Saturday and Sunday- the convention's public days.  The industry-geared con was open to anime professionals and creatives only yesterday and today. This is the first year where the public days of AnimeJapan were held first, before the Industry days.

The convention's numbers were down from 2018 (152,331) but up from 2017 (145,453) and 2016 (135,323 ).

The convention has confirmed a return to the Tokyo Big Sight convention space next year, from March 21-24.  However, the convention will be held in a smaller wing. The shift is due to the fact that the convention space will be under renovation for the Tokyo Olympics.  These preparations will also affect this year and next year's Comiket.


