ANIMEJAPAN 2019: SHOMETSU TOSHI TV Anime Reveals Episode Count

Japanese video game maker Wright Flyer Studios will have a TV anime produced based on their Shōmetsu Toshi (Annihilated City — Where I End and You Begin) mobile game.

The upcoming TV anime adaptation of the Wright Flyer Studios mobile game Shōmetsu Toshi (Annihilated City — Where I End and You Begin) will run for 1-cour, consisting of 12 episodes. Studio Madhouse and Pony Canyon are collaborating on the project, with Madhouse handling the animation and Pony Canyon in charge of music. The series will premiere on April 7. There's no word yet on where it will be simulcast in North America.



The anime follows a young girl named Yuki, the sole survivor of a small town that was suddenly and inexplicably annihilated. When she crosses paths with a lone smuggler named Takuya, the two set out to uncover the mystery of what happened to Yuki's town, guided by a letter left by her father.





DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... : AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our [LESS] : AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct . CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE