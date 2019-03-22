ANIMEJAPAN 2019: Studio Polygon Picture's HUMAN LOST Anime Film Announced With First Teaser Trailer
The trailer on TOHO's official YouTube channel is confirming a simultaneous worldwide release in 2019 for Polygon Picture's adaptation of the classic Japanese novel No Longer Human.
Polygon Picture will produce an anime film adaptation of novelist Osamu Dazai's 1948 masterpiece No Longer Human (Ningen Shikkaku), which is the second best-selling novel in Japan of all-time.
Written by Osamu Dazai, the fact that the book is Japan's 2nd best-selling novel of all-time and that it's receiving a worldwide release leads us to believe that this might become a serious awards contender next year, similar to this year's Mirai from Mamoru Hosoda.
Check out the first trailer below and let us know what you think.
Osamu Dazai’s No Longer Human, a masterpiece of Japanese literature,receives a bold new birth from the creative dream team of Katsuyuki Motohiro, Fuminori Kizaki, Tow Ubukata, and Polygon Pictures.
Osamu Dazai’s immortal novel No Longer Human depicts the life of a man falling into ruin. This timeless masterpiece, whose literary depth and perspective on life and death still carry a powerful impact, has been dynamically re-envisioned by a dream team of world-renowned Japanese creators. Acting as ｓupervisor is Katsuyuki Motohiro, whose Bayside Shakedown and Psycho-Pass took Japan by storm. Directing is Fuminori Kizaki, whose singular vision, as seen in Afro Samurai, Basilisk, and Bayonetta: Bloody Fate has earned acclaim both in Japan and internationally. The script is by novelist Tow Ubukata, whose many awards include the Nihon SF Taisho Award for Mardock Scramble and the Yoshikawa Eiji Prize for New Writers for Tenchi Meisatsu (Tenchi: The Samurai Astronomer). The story’s world takes on vibrant life through character designs by Yusuke Kozaki, known for his work creating characters for franchises like Pokemon GO and Fire Emblem, and concept art by Kenichiro Tomiyasu, veteran of large-scale Japanese and international projects including Final Fantasy XI and Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance. Moreover, animation production is by Polygon Pictures, the studio that has won numerous awards worldwide for Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Transformers: Prime, and has carried on its visual revolution with Blame! and the animated Godzilla film trilogy. This new and radical creative team will astonish the world with Human Lost, an envisioning of Dazai’s novel that’s like nothing ever seen before.
Get ready for a fast and furious onslaught of anime announcements, trailers and release date as AnimeJapan 2019 is currently underway in Japan. If you're unfamiliar with the industry-geared con, check out our previously written guide about all the biggest anime conventions celebrated each year.
