ARMED GIRLS MACHIAVELLISM Has Revealed Its English Dub Cast

Fudo Nomura is a young man who just transferred to a new school. Typically a normal occurrence for people that should not raise too much concern. The problem, in Fudo's case, is that the school he has transferred to is a school where every girl carries a weapon and they rule over all of the boys with an iron fist. This puts Fudo in the sights of Rin Onigawara, who leads the Five Ruling Swords. In order to excape her sights, Fudo must defeat all of these ruling swords. This is the premise to Sentai Filmworks' Armed Girls Maciavellism. A series that has just unveiled a new english dubbed cast in a video below!
You can also see the full cast list here!
Scott Gibbs as Nomura
Kira Vincent-Davis as Rin
Maggie Flecknoe as Mary
Allison Sumrall as Satori
Juliet Simmons as Warabi
Luci Christian as Tsukuyo
Carli Mosier as Amou
Joanne Bonasso as Kyo-bo
Andrew Love as Masukodera
Joe Daniels as Omugi
Gareth West as Hiko
Catherine Thomas as Sasa
Shanae'a Moore as Nono
Meg Mcdonald as Cho-ka
Elissa Cuellar as Migii
Chelsea McCurdy as Tohko
Katelyn Barr as Tanukihara
Alexandra Bedford as Nico
Kelley Peters as Misogi
Casey Magin as Eva
Joanne Bonasso as Yukino
Brittney Karbowski as Koharu
Samantha Stevens as Michiyuki
Natalie Jones as Dwo-mo
While the series is still streaming on Amazon Prime and HIDIVE, the box set of the series is set to release on August 21st. Excited for the new english dub? Share it in the usual spot!