ARMED GIRLS MACHIAVELLISM Has Revealed Its English Dub Cast

Sentai Filmworks has revealed another English dubbed cast for their series Armed Girls Machiavellism. Hit the jump to see who made the cut!

Fudo Nomura is a young man who just transferred to a new school. Typically a normal occurrence for people that should not raise too much concern. The problem, in Fudo's case, is that the school he has transferred to is a school where every girl carries a weapon and they rule over all of the boys with an iron fist. This puts Fudo in the sights of Rin Onigawara, who leads the Five Ruling Swords. In order to excape her sights, Fudo must defeat all of these ruling swords. This is the premise to Sentai Filmworks' Armed Girls Maciavellism. A series that has just unveiled a new english dubbed cast in a video below!

You can also see the full cast list here!

Scott Gibbs as Nomura

Kira Vincent-Davis as Rin

Maggie Flecknoe as Mary

Allison Sumrall as Satori

Juliet Simmons as Warabi

Luci Christian as Tsukuyo

Carli Mosier as Amou

Joanne Bonasso as Kyo-bo

Andrew Love as Masukodera

Joe Daniels as Omugi

Gareth West as Hiko

Catherine Thomas as Sasa

Shanae'a Moore as Nono

Meg Mcdonald as Cho-ka

Elissa Cuellar as Migii

Chelsea McCurdy as Tohko

Katelyn Barr as Tanukihara

Alexandra Bedford as Nico

Kelley Peters as Misogi

Casey Magin as Eva

Joanne Bonasso as Yukino

Brittney Karbowski as Koharu

Samantha Stevens as Michiyuki

Natalie Jones as Dwo-mo

While the series is still streaming on Amazon Prime and HIDIVE, the box set of the series is set to release on August 21st. Excited for the new english dub? Share it in the usual spot!