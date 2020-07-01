ASCENDANCE OF A BOOKWORM: This Hilarious OVA Preview Portends Things To Come In Season 2
Ascendance of a Bookworm, or as it's known in Japan, Honzuki no Gekokujō: Shisho ni Naru Tame niwa Shudan o Erandeiraremasen (which directly translates to Lover of Books: I Can't Choose the means to become a Librarian) recently wrapped up its 14-episode first season and closed things out in the finale with confirmation that a second season is on the way. Bridging the gap will be two new OVA, that will be released in March, ahead of the second season's premiere in April.
The upcoming OVA for the Ascendance of a Bookworm TV anime will bridge the gap between season 1 and season 2 of the Studio Ajia-do Animation Works light novel adaptation.
The OVA's willl be bundled with the special edition version of the 22 volume of the light novel. Check out a preview below.
The TV anime from Studio Ajia-do Animation Works (How Not to Summon a Demon Lord) is an adaptation of the ongoing, 21-volume light novel series from writer Miya Kazuki and illustrator Yō Shiina. The series is simulcast on Crunchyroll.
Avid bookworm and college student Motosu Urano ends up dying in an unforeseen accident. This came right after the news that she would finally be able to work as a librarian like she had always dreamed of. When she regained consciousness, she was reborn as Myne, the daughter of a poor soldier. She was in the town of Ehrenfest, which had a harsh class system. But as long as she had books, she didn't really need anything else. However, books were scarce and belonged only to the nobles. But that doesn't stop her, so she makes a decision... "If there aren't any books, I'll just create some."
