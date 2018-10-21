ASSASSINS PRIDE Light Novel Series Is Developing An Anime

The action mystery seinen manga series by Yoshie Katou and Kei Amagi, Assassins Pride, has announced the development of its anime adaptation. The manga series has been publishing since May 19, 2017 and has 11 chapters out right now. Ultra Jump does the serialization and there is no English license right now.



There are no details for the series, we don't know if it will be broadcasted in TV or if it is going for a web release. As soon as more details pop up, we will let you know. The manga series adapted the light novel series with the same name. The novels started publishing on January 2016 and has eight volumes out right now.





In the world where only the aristocrats have the power to fight the monster—mana. A youth named Kufa is dispatched as a tutor to find Mareida's talent, a nuisance girl born in a duke's family. If she is not talented, assassinate her—that, is the dark side of his task...