B: THE BEGINNING Is a Must Watch Netflix Anime That Rarely Disappoints

B: The Beginning is one of those anime series you just have to watch to enjoy. Netflix is using its bag of cash to push itself out there in the anime world, and it's working.

If you’re running out of quality anime to watch, then we’d like to recommend B: The Beginning. It’s an interesting series available only on Netflix, and it’s one of the many anime shows the company is producing to compete with the likes of Crunchyroll and FUNimation.

Let’s make no mistake here, anime is more popular today than ever before, therefore, it makes a lot of sense for Netflix to get on board with quality original programming instead of relying on what is already available.

B: The Beginning, is one of those quality anime shows the streaming platform has been looking for. From the beginning of the first episode to the end of the last, this 12 episode series has rarely managed to disappoint.

The action is on point, and the same can be said about the animation along with the acting. Not to mention, there are several beloved characters, and not all of them will make it out alive in the end.

What is B: The Beginning all about?

OK, so this anime series is set in a world with advanced technology. The story, on the other hand, takes place in the nation of Cremona. Here, the Royal Investigation Service (RIS) must deal with a serial killer dubbed Killer B, and that’s where Koku, our protagonist, and Keith, a legendary investigator, comes into play.

They must all hunt down a mysterious criminal organization while attempting to get a hold of Killer B. We later find out that this Killer B fellow is an anti-hero, and there’s a reason why he’s going around taking heads and other body parts with his trusty sword hand.

Furthermore, the mysterious criminal organization also have a need for Killer B, who they refer to as the Black-Winged King.

Going deep into spoiler territory is something I’m not going to do, but I can say for certain that it’s a must watch for anyone who likes action and Seinen anime.

My only gripe with B: The Beginning, is the fact that I find the storytelling a bit confusing at times. The writers surely wanted to impress, but they went too far with the complexities of the storytelling and the speeches given by some characters.

Then again, I’ve been watching anime for so long, these things are pretty much expected at this point.

Go on ahead and give B: The Beginning a shot, you’ll enjoy it.