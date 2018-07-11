B: The BEGINNING Wins Big at the 20th Bucheon International Animation Film Festival

B: The Beginning won big at the recently held 20th Bucheon International Animation Film Festival, which is no doubt good news for Netflix as a second season is in the works.

B: The Beginning is one of the best anime series of 2018, and probably the best Netflix has released for the year so far. Because of this, it should come as no surprise to find out the series won the Jury Prize in the TV & Commissioned Films competition via the 20th Bucheon International Animation Film Festival (BIAF) in South Korea.

Folks at the festival got their chance to watch the first episode of B: The Beginning on October 20 and also on October 21. The rest of us, however, binged watched the entire 12 episodes on Netflix back in early March 2018.

The series went up against several other animations, but none of the competitors were able to grab the first prize.

Netflix should feel quite happy about this since a victory at the 20th BIAF could give its anime offerings more weight. The streaming giant is attempting to create a slew of anime to compete with the likes of Crunchyroll and FUNimation, and you know what? The company might very well succeed in its bid.

No doubt it’s going to be a tall mountain to climb, but nothing is impossible. Not to mention, competition is always a good thing, which means, we the fans are bound to get a plethora of anime content in the coming month and years.

B: The Beginning story description:

"In a world powered by advanced technology, crime and action unfold in the archipelagic nation of Cremona. Koku, the protagonist. Keith, the legendary investigator of the royal police force RIS. A mysterious criminal organization. A wide variety of characters race through the fortified city as it is beset by the serial killer, Killer B, and a chain of crimes in this suspense drama by director Kazuto Nakazawa and Production I.G."