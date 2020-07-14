BAKI And KENGAN ASHURA Manga Artist Share Collaborative Teaser Poster Commissioned By Netflix

Baki Hanma and Ōma Tokita stand toe-to-toe to remind Netflix anime fans that they'd be hard-pressed to say whether Baki or Kengan Ashura was the more brutal of the two martial arts anime adaptations.

The Netflix anime adaptations for Baki and Kengan Ashura have a lot in common. Both are Netflix exclusives that air in Japan before other international territories and are based on ongoing manga series (technically Kengan Ashura ended in August 2018 but there's a sequel series titled Kengan Omega that's been ongoing since January 2019). Both stories follow youthful, underdog martial artists that are striving to surpass the father figures in their lives. This route inevitably leads both of them to participate in no-holds-barred martial arts tournaments where anything goes. Both anime adaptations also rely heavily on a mixture of 2D animation and CG (though the latter is the more dominant technique).

To celebrate all of these similarities, it seems Netflix has commissioned Kengan Ashura manga artist Daromeon and Baki mangaka Keisuke Itagaki standing face-to-face to entice fans with thoughts of a hypothetical bout. In a no-rules street fight do you think Oma Tokita could take down Baki? He definitely has the size and reach advantage plus his crazy "Advance" technique. However, Baki Hanma seemingly has no weaknesses and has overcome greater odds before.

Kengan Ashura debuted in Netflix (North America) on July 13. The second-part will begin streaming on October 31. Baki has previously released its first anime season, consisting of 26 episodes (which were split into two parts for the North American Netflix subscribers). The second season of Baki is currently airing in Japan, with the first part of the second season already made available in the U.S. The release date for the second part is still TBD but going by past trends, it should arrive some time in December.