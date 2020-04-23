BAKI: New Ending Theme For Season 2 Previewed In Video

The ending theme for the new season of Baki has been released as a new, creditless, video. Hit the jump to check out Ena Fujita's new song!

Keisuke Itagaki's Baki (New Grappler Baki: In Search of our Strongest Hero) is a martial arts story that tells of a young fighter named Baki Hanma and his quest to be strong enough to defeat his father. His journey brings him face to face with some of the deadliest fighters in the world.

The series originally premeired, on Netflix in Japan, mid 2018. After the positive feedback from the series, the show aired outside of Japan, on Netflix, beginning in late 2018 into 2019. The series was split intwo two parts, in the west. The success of the series greenlit a second season to be released outside of Japan as well. The second season is planning for release this summer.

Thanks to TMS Entertainment, Baki season two is getting fans excited by releasing a brand new, creditless, video that showcases the ending theme for the new season. The video features both new and old characters of the video with the song "DEAD STROKE" , performed by Ena Fujita, played over the video. Make sure to check it out below!





Excited for the new season? Like the new song? Make sure to share your thoughts in the usua spot! Baki season two is set to premiere, on Netflix, on June 4th!