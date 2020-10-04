BAKI: Opening Theme Video And Song Streamed For Second Season

As the release of the second season of Baki approaches, the shows new opening theme has been revealed in a new video. Hit the jump to check it out!

When Baki premiered on Netflix, the outpouring of positive fan feedback was nothing shortof a pleasant surprise. It has quickly become one of the premiere anime series to see on the streaming service and a worthy adaption of Keisuke Itagaki's Baki (New Grappler Baki: In Search of Our Strongest Hero) manga.

Originally, the first season on the series was released in two parts, which proved to be a pretty intelligent strategy as it kept fans interested without taking two much time. After the second half released, it was only a matter of time before the next season was announced to be coming to the streaming service.

As of now, Baki season 2 is making its way to Netflix this summer. On top of that the cast and crew from the first season will also be returning! Recently, brand new video was released that shows the opening theme and the song "Remember Your Passion" by GRANRODEO. Make sure to check out the new opening video below!





Excited for the second season? Planning on catching up on the series before release? We would love to hear your thoughts in the comments below! The second season of Baki is set to premiere on Netflix on June 4th!