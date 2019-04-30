BAKI: Part 2 Of The Popular Anime Is Now Streaming on Netflix

Fans of Baki should begin jumping for joy because Netflix has announced the availability of Part 2 of the firt season. It's now streaming, so go check it out.

If you’re a fan of Baki, then you’d be happy to know that the second part of the season is now streaming on Netflix. The first part came with 13 episodes, which wasn’t enough for most fans of the series.

We know that the series was set to run for 26 episodes, so those who have been waiting for the past couple of months can now rest easy. Right now, we believe Baki is one of the best anime series around today, and we suspect Part 2 will continue down that route.

Additionally, we should point out that Season 2 is in the works right now, though we have no idea when it will see its release on Netflix. We believe this could take place in 2020, and possibly go down the same route as the first season.

Description of Baki:

“The protagonist, Baki Hanma, trains with an intense focus to become strong enough to surpass his father, Yujiro Hanma, the strongest fighter in the world. Five of the world's most violent and brutal death row inmates are gathering to face Baki. Their objective is to taste defeat -- their unmatched strength and skill have led them to grow bored of life itself, and they now seek out Baki in the hopes that he can overwhelm and utterly crush them. In this crisis, other underground martial art warriors gather to fight by Baki's side: Kaoru Hanayama, Gouki Shibukawa, Retsu Kaioh, and Doppo Orochi. An epic showdown between violent death row inmates and Baki and his friends begins!”