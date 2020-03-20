BEASTARS: Netflix Exclusive Anime's Second Season Coming In 2021

Last year, the second season of Beastars was confirmed to be coming. Fans now have an idea of when to expect the premier. Hit the jump to find out!

The anime adaption of Paru Itagaki's Beastars was not only met with positive reviews, but was also a runaway hit with fans. The series follows a wolf in a world where anthropomorphic animals live and the cultural divide of herbivores and carnivores is deeper than one would think. Last year, the second season for the series was announced to be coming but no one knew when, exactly. Well now, it looks like fans have an idea of when the season will be coming.



Thanks to the series' official Twitter, it has now been confirmed that the second season to the hit series would be coming in 2021. As produciton continues on the series, it is now just a waiting game for the inevitable and highly anticipated return.



Excited for the series' return? Ready to continue the story? Make sure to share your thoughts in the comments! Beastars returns in 2021.