BOTTOM-TIER CHARACTER TOMOZAKI Light Novel Series To Receive Anime Adaptation

The Bottom-tier Character Tomozaki (Jaku-chara Tomozaki-kun) light novel series from author Yūki Yaku was launched in 2016 on Shogakukan's Gagaga Bunko label and received a manga adaptation in 2017.

Bottom-tier Character Tomozaki is on the way. The series naturaly evokes comparison to Netflix and JC Staff's Hi Score Girl, as it follows the developing relationship between teenage Japanese gamers.



No further details were revealed at this junction but expect news on the anime studio, director and a release window to follow shortly. 待たせたな、みんな。



弱キャラ友崎くん、

ついにアニメ化です



青春ラブコメの伝統・ガガガ文庫からアニメ界に新しい旋風を巻き起こす、新感覚で王道のラブコメがここにある!!!



放送はまだ少し先の予定ですが、めっちゃ期待して待っててくれよな! pic.twitter.com/ybeQfKTjZI — 屋久ユウキ@8巻18日発売 (@Yaku_yuki) October 11, 2019



Yen Press holds the English license for the series.



