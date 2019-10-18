BOTTOM-TIER CHARACTER TOMOZAKI Light Novel Series To Receive Anime Adaptation
An anime adaptation of the hilarious Bottom-tier Character Tomozaki is on the way. The series naturaly evokes comparison to Netflix and JC Staff's Hi Score Girl, as it follows the developing relationship between teenage Japanese gamers.
The Bottom-tier Character Tomozaki (Jaku-chara Tomozaki-kun) light novel series from author Yūki Yaku was launched in 2016 on Shogakukan's Gagaga Bunko label and received a manga adaptation in 2017.
No further details were revealed at this junction but expect news on the anime studio, director and a release window to follow shortly.
Yen Press holds the English license for the series.
Tomozaki is one of the best gamers in Japan, and in his opinion, the game of real life is one of the worst. No clear-cut rules for success, horribly balanced, and nothing makes sense. But then he meets a gamer who's just as good as him, and she offers to teach him a few exploits...
