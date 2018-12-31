BUNGO STRAY DOGS Anime Season 3 Reveals New Key Visual

Studio Bones' upcoming third season of action super power seinen anime series, Bungo Stray Dogs , has released a new key visual. Here is more information on the series.

The official bungo-stray-dogs.jp website has shared a new key visual for the upcoming third season of anime series Bungou Stray Dogs. The new promotional image has the main characters pose together with a black and white background.

Takuya Igarashi and Yojii Enokido come back as the director and scriptwriter respectively for the new season and Bones will be animating it again. There is no other information as of right now, nothing official on the voice cast, release date or synopsis either.

The first season of the anime aired from April 7, 2016 to June 23, 2016 and has 12 episodes. Funimation and Crunchyroll have the license. The second season aired from October 6, 2016 to December 16, 2016 and has 12 episodes as well. This third season took a longer break.

The manga series has been publishing since 2012 and has 16 volumes out right now. It is written by Kafka Asagiri and illustrated by Sango Harukawa. Kadokawa Shoten publishes the manga in the Young Ace magazine. Yen Press has the English license.