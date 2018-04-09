BUNGO STRAY DOGS: DEAD APPLE Film Now Available to Stream on Crunchyroll

The movie side story of Bungo Stray Dogs, "Dead Apple," is available now to stream through Crunchyroll for Premium Members. It will be free for everyone on November 1st.

The newest story in Bungo Stray Dogs, "Dead Apple," is now available on the anime streaming site Crunchyroll for its Premium members and will be free to everyone on November 1st with English subtitles. The film debuted in theaters in Japan on March 3rd, 2018 and Crunchyroll supported the movie in theaters in the United States and Canada in May of the same year.

Bungo Stray Dogs follows the “Armed Detective Agency,” a group of supernaturals that’s focused on solving crimes which are considered too violent or difficult for the Military Police to handle. Recently, 18-year old Atsushi Nakajima was kicked out of his orphanage for being suspected of strange incidents involving a white tiger. While wandering the streets, he meets a man obsessed with whimsical suicide who takes Atsushi under his wing in the Agency.

The Synopsis from ANN describes Dead Apple:

Power users around the world are suddenly committing suicide one after another, in all cases after a strange fog appears at the scene. At a request from Ango Sakaguchi, the Armed Detective Agency head out to investigate Tatsuhiko Shibusawa, a power user who calls himself "collector", and a man suspected of being tied to the incident.

The TV series originally aired in 2016 during the Spring and Fall season on Crunchyroll with a total of 25 episodes and Funimation giving English dubs to the first 15. Both the TV series and the movie were created by Studio Bones who notably worked on Fullmetal Alchemist, My Hero Academia, Mob Psycho 100, and Noragami. The TV series has been greenlit for a 3rd season, but it’s unknown when it will air and who will return to work on it. It’s unknown if Funimation will dub the Dead Apple movie or continue with the second season.

