BUNGO STRAY DOGS: EPISODE 34 - Dostoyevsky On The Loose

Bungo Stray Dogs episode 34 was an awesome episode, and believe if you haven't watched it yet, then now is the time. In fact, if you're not a fan of this anime, jump in.

Episode 34 of Bungo Stray Dogs wasn’t the best, but it surely points out why Dostoyevsky should be stopped at any cost. He's extremely dangerous, and to make matters worse, he's up for using children to fight his battles.

The moment a villain decides that it's cool to use children to do his evil biddings, then that’s where we cross the line. It makes us wonder, if Dostoyevsky is not stopped soon, then what else will he do down the line?

Now, the guys sent to put an end to all of this are Kunikida and Atsushi. You see, we believe Atsushi is perfect for this job due to his own troubled past as a child, so yes, Fyodor made the right choice in this respect.

Make no mistake, episode 34 is brutal to the bone, and that’s primarily because Kunikida had to shoot a child, then watch another go BOOM right in front of his very eyes.

In the end, both Kunikida and Tanizaki became broken men at the end. In a sense, one could say Dostoyevsky achieved a great victory because it would appear as if both characters are out of the picture for now.

We won’t spoil anything else since this episode of Bungo Stray Dogs was a blast from start to finish, and very emotional as well. As usual, the voice acting and animation are quite good, and when it comes down to action sequences, well, its right up there with the best.

Unfortunately, fans will have to wait until next week to see what happens next. Don’t go in expecting the defeat of Dostoyevsky because it's not time yet, but it’ll come.