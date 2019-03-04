CAROL & TUESDAY's Buzzy OP Previewed Ahead Of Premiere
After an exhaustive worlwide search, the open competion to find the lead vocalist for BONES' Carol & Tuesday selected Nai Br.XX and Celeina Ann as the singing voices for the titular characters. The two can be seen in the Tweet below, performing the anime's opening number, "Kiss Me." Additonally, it was revealed that the show's impressive ensemble composer list consists of Flying Lotus, Thundercat, G.RINA, Maika Loubté, and ☆Taku Takahashi. The full list of composers can be viewed in the video below the Tweet.
The official Twitter account for studio BONES' original work, Carol & Tuesday previewed a snippet of the show's opening number, sung by the lead vocalist Nai Br.XX and Celeina Ann.
Carol & Tuesday premieres April 10 and is a project created to celebrate BONES' 20th Anniversary. Motonobu Hori directs the original work from a script by Aya Watanabe. Famed Cowboy Bebop director Shinichirō Watanabe serves as producer. The 24-episode series is a Netflix exclusive, meaning North Americna fans will likey have to wait until the first cour (first 12 epsiodes) have aired in Japan before they show up on their Netflix home screen.
