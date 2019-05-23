CAROLE & TUESDAY Anime Adds Steve Aoki To List Of Music Composers
It's Studio Bones 20th Anniversary and they're pulling out all the stop along with celebrated Japanese record label Flying Dog (who are celebrating their 10th Anniversary). After previously revealing that Thundercat, and Flying Lotus would be supplying original music for the show, a new promo video has revealed that Steve Aoki has also joined the project.
Western anime fans still have quite some time before Netflix officially releases Carole & Tuesday. While everyone waits, check out this new promo video which reveals a fresh group of musical guests.
Legendary anime director Shinichiro Watanabe (Cowboy Bebop) is overseeing the project which held a worldwide contest to find the voice actors for the two titular leads.
Carole & Tuesday is a worldwide Netflix exclusive which premiered April 11 in Japan. Like most Netflix Japan shows, the title is updated weekly instead of the usual Western Netflix practice of releasing all episodes at once. Though the series hasn't been released outside of Japan yet, impatient anime fans have turned to piracy channels to watch.
Fifty years have passed since mankind began migrating to the new frontier: Mars. It's an age where most culture is produced by AI, and people are content to be passive consumers.
There's a girl. Scrapping a living in the metropolis of Alba City, she's working part time while trying to become a musician. She's always felt like something is missing. Her name is Carole.
There's a girl. Born to a wealthy family in the provincial town of Herschel City, she dreams of becoming a musician, but nobody around her understands. She feels like the loneliest person in the world. Her name is Tuesday.
A chance meeting brings them together. They want to sing. They want to make music. Together, they feel like they just might have a chance. The two of them may only create a tiny wave. But that wave will eventually grow into something larger...
