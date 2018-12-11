CASTLEVANIA Season 2 Review: Worth Watching From Start to Finish

Season 2 of Castlevania on Netflix is the best the series has to offer, and that’s because there are eight episodes instead of four. You see, the first season was quite interesting and fun to watch, but it ended at episode 4, leaving fans scratching their heads.



With this second season of Castlevania, the additional episodes gave the writers enough room to flesh out characters and tell a more convincing story. By the end, you’ll be hoping for a third season because it’s that good.



OK, so the second season began where the first had ended. Dracula is moving his war machine along, and it consists of a lot of dark creatures and vampire generals. In the midst of this army, we get to see two human men who willingly joined Dracula in his bid to destroy humanity.



As for our heroes, Trevor Belmont, Alucard, and Sypha, they are busy trying to find a way to end Dracula before he destroys every living human on the planet. As expected, things don’t always go as planned for our heroes, but the same can also be said for Dracula’s forces.



Fans of the franchise should enjoy this season of Castlevania because it brings to the table a lot of action, betrayal, and love. However, there are times when we can see how some elements of the story are rushed, and that’s never good.



While eight episodes are better than four, they are still too small for the ambition of the writers, and it shows in some episodes. The season needed more episodes to slow things down to further flesh things out, but that was not done.



Our main problem is how quickly the protagonists faced off against Dracula. It was anti-climatic, though fun to watch because the fight scenes are spectacular, to say the least. Additionally, we barely saw anything of the religious leaders of Wallachia, despite being a larger aspect of season one.



The ending hinted at a third season, and we’re 100 percent onboard. Well, it’s no longer a hint at this point because it is indeed in the works, and this time around, fans should expect around 12 episodes.



Folks who have watched Castlevania Season 2, should have an idea who the next villain will be, and we can’t wait to see him in action without anyone above him.

