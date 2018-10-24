CASTLEVANIA Season 2 Shares New Key Visual In Poster Art

The director of drama horror fantasy action adventure series, Castlevania , has shared a new poster art for the second season. Here is more information on the season that is right around the corner.

Samuel Deats, the director of popular vampire seinen anime series, Castlevania, has shared a new poster art for the second season. The new season will be out on October 26 exclusively on Netflix, this poster art highlights many of the characters in the series with a big clash taking place in the middle of it. The director hopes fans like the new season.



Castlevania's season 2 is expected to have eight episodes. The first season is available on Netflix right now and has four episodes. Sam Deats directed it, Warren Ellis wrote the script and Trevor Morris composed the soundtrack. The main voice cast includes:

Richard Armitage as

Trevor Belmont, Graham McTavish as Dracula, matt Frewer as The Bishop, Emily Swallow as Lisa Tepes, James Callis as Alucard, Alejandra Reynoso as Sypha Belnades, Matt Lowe and Moira Quirk.