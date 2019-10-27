Check Out The Highlights From Legendary COWBOY BEBOP Director Shinichiro Watanabe's Reddit AMA

The celebrated anime director revealed that he's already working on his next project but declined to reveal any specifics among a bevy of other questions that surfaced during his Reddit AMA.

It's hard to find a more beloved anime director in North America than Shinichiro Watanabe. While some of his projects are not as popular over in Japan, nearly everything Watanabe has put out (Cowboy Bebop, SamuraiChamploo, Kids on the Slope, Space Dandy) has been warmly embraced by American otaku.



In a new Reddit AMA, Watanbe revealed that Space Dandy is his own personal favorite from among his own projects. He stated, "Most of the stars who were part of the production team of Space Dandy still says ‘Let’s make another episode!’ and that is very rare for an anime production to say that."



In terms of what his favorite "recent" anime is, he surprisingly answered Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse, while his all-time favorite is Lupin III.



When questions arose about the live-action Cowboy Bebop adaptation at Netflix, Watanbe stated that he hasn't seen anything and told fans that if they didn't like the series, they should complain to Sunrise Studios, who owns the rights to the series.

