CHŪSOTSU WORKER KARA HAJIMERU KŌKŌ SEIKATSU Manga Is Getting An Anime Adaptation

Authors Sasaki and Minoru's drama romance seinen manga series, Chūsotsu worker kara hajimeru kōkō seikatsu , will be receiving an anime adaptation. Here is what we know so far.

The official Anime Beans Twitter account has announced that the Chūsotsu worker kara hajimeru kōkō seikatsu manga will be getting an anime series.



The account states that the anime is scheduled for delivery this winter exclusively at Anime Beans. It also states that information is limited but more details will be announced in the future.



The manga series is currently publishing with 11 chapters out now. Comic Heaven does the serialization.



Here is the description of the manga:

18-year-old Manami Katagiri has faced hardships his whole life because he had to drop out of middle school and begin working in a factory to take care of his little sister. For reasons he's re-enrolled in high school to better his life but on his first day he encounters a "princess" who he claims has never had to work a day in her life. Is it love at first sight? or perhaps a rivalry?

As soon as more information on the cast or/and staff is revealed, we will let you know.