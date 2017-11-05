CODE GEASS English-Dub VA Discusses The Show's Return

At the Anime Triad Con in North Carolina, formerturned notable anime voice actor Johnny Young Bosch was a featured guest. During the Q&A portion of his panel, a fan from the audience asked Bosch to comment on the recently announced new season of Code Geass, a series many fans felt tied up all the loose end by its conclusion.Commenting on the project, Bosch stated, "When I first heard there was another season i was like 'Mhmmm' - because it was a great ending! Where as Bleach [ED note: Bosch was the English voice actor for Ichigo] was like 'Mmmhm, you can give us a little more than that'."Jumping back to Code Geass, Bosch got really frank when commenting that the series was a moneymaker for Sunrise so it was an easy decision for the studio to produce more. "It's just hard to tell really... With a show like Code Geass, it was really popular and made lots of money, and it just ended and it continued to make money after that. [Sunrise] were like 'Hmm, maybe we should bring it back'. That's the nature of it right? It's a risk. I hope it's going to be great! But you never know..."ABOUT CODE GEASS



Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion, often shortened as Code Geass is an original anime series created by Sunrise. The first season consisted of 25 episodes and aired October 2006. A second season, also conisting of 25 episodes begain airing on April 2008. Since the end of season 2, the IP has been adapted into 4 OVAs, 3 light novels, a PS2 video game and 7 seperate manga series. On November 2016, a new series, titled Code Geass: Lelouch of the Revival/Resurrection R3 was revealed although an exact release date was not specified.