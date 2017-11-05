Seinen Headlines Pictures Videos

CODE GEASS English-Dub VA Discusses The Show's Return

CODE GEASS English-Dub VA Discusses The Show's Return

Power Ranger turned anime voice actor Johnny Young Bosch discusses the surprising return of the Code Geass TV anime. "Lelouch Vi Britannia commands you! "

MarkJulian | 5/11/2017
Filed Under: "Seinen" | Source: via Comicbook
At the Anime Triad Con in North Carolina, former Power Ranger turned notable anime voice actor Johnny Young Bosch was a featured guest.  During the Q&A portion of his panel, a fan from the audience asked Bosch to comment on the recently announced new season of Code Geass, a series many fans felt tied up all the loose end by its conclusion. 

Commenting on the project, Bosch stated, "When I first heard there was another season i was like 'Mhmmm' - because it was a great ending!  Where as Bleach [ED note: Bosch was the English voice actor for Ichigo]  was like 'Mmmhm, you can give us a little more than that'."

Jumping back to Code Geass, Bosch got really frank when commenting that the series was a moneymaker for Sunrise so it was an easy decision for the studio to produce more.  "It's just hard to tell really... With a show like Code Geass, it was really popular and made lots of money, and it just ended and it continued to make money after that. [Sunrise] were like 'Hmm, maybe we should bring it back'. That's the nature of it right? It's a risk. I hope it's going to be great! But you never know..."




ABOUT CODE GEASS

Lelouch Lamperouge, an abandoned prince of the Holy Britannian Empire, hides his true identity as a student in the colonized territory of Area 11, formerly known as Japan. After he acquires the power of "Geass" from the mysterious girl named C.C., which enables him to command anyone to obey his order, he wears the mask of Zero and begins his rebellion against his own father's empire, so that he can take revenge for his assassinated mother. A thrilling fusion of the world of an Arthurian knighthood and the futuristic robotic warfare, this epic series has been internationally recognized with various awards including Outstanding TV Anime at Tokyo Anime Award (2007) and Best Original Series at Japan Expo held in Paris, France (2010). A must-see for all sci-fi and fantasy fans!

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion, often shortened as Code Geass is an original anime series created by Sunrise.  The first season consisted of 25 episodes and aired October 2006.  A second season, also conisting of 25 episodes begain airing on April 2008.  Since the end of season 2, the IP has been adapted into 4 OVAs, 3 light novels, a PS2 video game and 7 seperate manga series.  On November 2016, a new series, titled Code Geass: Lelouch of the Revival/Resurrection R3 was revealed although an exact release date was not specified. 
Visit Our Other Sites!
Related Headlines
Grid View List View
CODE GEASS English-Dub VA Discusses The Show's Return CODE GEASS English-Dub VA Discusses The Show's Return
Power Ranger turned anime voice actor Johnny Young Bosch discusses the surprising return of the Code Geass TV anime. "Lelouch Vi Britannia commands you! "
Crunchyroll Fires Back At Anime Strike, Will Also Offer Offline Downloads Crunchyroll Fires Back At Anime Strike, Will Also Offer Offline Downloads
Recently, Amazon's Anime Strike revealed that they would soon be providing download options for the latest new anime episodes of the current season and now Crunchyroll says they'll offer the same!
TOHO Confirms YOUR NAME. BD/DVD Releasing With English Subtitles TOHO Confirms YOUR NAME. BD/DVD Releasing With English Subtitles
With Funimation currently in possession of your name. North American distribution rights and the film still playing in select theaters, you'll likely have a long wait for an English-dub release on home video.
Posted By:
MarkJulian
Member Since 4/29/2016
DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]