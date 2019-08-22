COWBOY BEBOP: The Live-Action Netflix Adaptation Has Finally Found Its Julia

Netflix's planned adaptation of the beloved anime Cowboy Bebop has already cast a number of its most significant characters, but now the series has finally tapped a performer to tackle the role of Julia.





Per Deadline, Elena Satine, who recently had a recurring role on CBS All Access' Strange Angel, has joined the cast of Cowboy Bebop as Julia. While fans of the original anime are likely familiar with the character, an official character breakdown describes her as a "dream-like object of Spike Spiegel's desire," who has "a sultry beauty and a voice to die for."

Although it's not mentioned in the recent report, Julia mostly appeared during flashback sequences in the original anime, so it's possible that she will have a similar role in the live-action series.



Cowboy Bebop already boasts an impressive cast that includes the likes of John Cho (Searching), Mustafa Shakir (Luke Cage), Daniella Pineda (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom) and Alex Hassel (The Red Sea Diving Resort).