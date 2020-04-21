COWBOY BEBOP: Upcoming Netflix Series Already Planning For Season 2

The upcoming live action Netflix adaption of Cowboy Bebop has turned a lot of heads and raised many concerns. However, that won't stop the series from moving ahead to a second season!

The past couple of years have been particularly difficult since the announcement of the live-action adaption of the Cowboy Bebop anime, which will air on Netflix. Since its reveal, series lead John Cho had injured his knee, which set the production back a bit. Not long after his recovery, the production was again put on hold due to COVID-19. Needless to say, the series has gone through some trials.

However, no matter the opposition the series has perservered, even to the chagrin of some fans of the original series. Originally, the series was announced to have ten episodes total, which raised many questions amongst fans, who began to wonder how a 26 episode anime would fit into 10 episodes. Now, after an Observer interview with writer/producer Jeff Pinkner, those concerns may have been answered.

According to the interview, Pinkner is very excited for the series due to the fact that these hour longepisodes allow the series to "sort of like just deepen and dimensionalize the source material." These ideas alone definitely show that the series itself could be much more different than what fans of the series have been expecting. The most interesting piece of the interview didn't even have anything to do with the interview! Before they began, it was stated Pinkner was on his way to a "notes call" for the series' second season!





This being said, this means that the series will definitely be more than ten episodes and plans to take its time in execution. Does this ease concerns for the series? Does this interesting take raise more questions than before? We would love to hear your thoughts in the comments!