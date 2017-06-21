Creepy New HELL GIRL Promo Confirms July Premiere Date
A new promo for Studio DEEN's new season of Hell Girl has been released on the show's official website, which confirms a July 14 premiere date for the series. However, that video is region-locked but lucily, there's a Daily Motion PV below.
Hell Girl (Jigoku Shōjo) season 4 from Studio DEEN will premiere this July as part of an intriguing Summer 2017 anime season lineup.
As we previously reported, the same voice cast from season 3 is slated to return.
What some anime fans are concerned about is the terminology used on the official website, which lists the new season as containing 12 episodes- split between 6 new episodes and 6 reminiscence episodes. That language makes it seem as if their will be 6 recap episodes and that the new season will in reality only be half a cour.
Still, it's a new season of Hell Girl after an 8 year wait since the season 3 finale on April 4, 2009. If the below promo is any indication, the series hasn't lost any of its inherent creepiness.
Jigoku Shoujo -Yoi no Togi- (S4) PV2 by pKjd
In addition to the three previous anime seasons fro m Studio DEEN, the Aniplex original project also recieved a manga adaptation in 2005 which was published in Kodansha's Nakayoshi shōjo manga magazine. A live-action TV adaptation aired on Nippon Television in 2006, as well as a video game adaptation for the Nintendo DS which was released in 2007.
Have you heard of Jigoku Tsuushin (Hell Correspondence)? Those with a powerful grudge may only access this mysterious website at midnight, allowing them to enter anyone's name and have that person be ferried straight to hell. Ai Enma, the Hell Girl, will not judge whether or not the chosen target deserves punishment; she will merely exact revenge on them for you. Not much is known about this young girl other than that she swiftly carries out her tasks with the help of three straw dolls. There is just one catch, however—as payment for carrying out such a request, the user must condemn themselves to an afterlife in hell.
