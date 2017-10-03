New HELL GIRL Anime Releases A Tantalizing Promo Video For Season 4
Just last week, news of a new Hell Girl TV anime season surfaced and we already have our first promo trailer. Studio DEEN, who previously produced the first three seasons, is returning for a fourth. In addition, the original voice cast from season 3 are all expected to repreise their roles. The show's official website also revealed a new key visual which you can view below.
A promo video for season 4 of the Hell Girl (Jigoku Shōjo: Girl from Hell) TV anime was recently released from Studio DEEN. The new season will premiere July 2017 and will consist of 12-episodes.
In addition to the three previous anime seasons, the Aniplex original project also recieved a manga adaptation in 2005 which was published in Kodansha's Nakayoshi shōjo manga magazine. A live-action TV adaptation aired on Nippon Television in 2006, as well as a video game adaptation for the Nintendo DS which was released in 2007.
Jigoku Shoujo (Hell Girl) -Yoi no Togi- PV by pKjd
Have you heard of Jigoku Tsuushin (Hell Correspondence)? Those with a powerful grudge may only access this mysterious website at midnight, allowing them to enter anyone's name and have that person be ferried straight to hell. Ai Enma, the Hell Girl, will not judge whether or not the chosen target deserves punishment; she will merely exact revenge on them for you. Not much is known about this young girl other than that she swiftly carries out her tasks with the help of three straw dolls. There is just one catch, however—as payment for carrying out such a request, the user must condemn themselves to an afterlife in hell.
