Crunchyroll To Stream THE ISLAND OF GIANT INSECTS OVA
In the video below, anime producer Tatsuya Ishigur reveals that Studio Passione's OVA adaptation of the ongoing The Island of Giant Insects (Kyochū Rettō) survival-horror manga will be coming to Crunchyroll. He also goes as far as to call the OVA a prequel for a full-blown anime series. In Japan, the OVA will be bundled with the manga series 20th volume, which will be released on June 20. Check out the video below and read the synopsis of the manga series to decide if this is something to add on your radar.
During tonight's Crunchyroll Anime Awards, it was revealed that the streaming platform would be releasing the OVA adaptation of Yasutaka Fujimi, RED ICE and Shu Hirose's Kyochū Rettō manga.
After an airplane crash during a school trip, Oribe Mutsumi and her classmates were stranded on a seemingly deserted island. Mutsumi found the other survivors, and used her wilderness knowledge to help them. She expects that they will be rescued in about three days, which doesn't seem so long to endure. However, she didn't account for the fact that the island is populated with gigantic killer insects. Her knowledge of butterflies, wasps, and more may be the only thing that will help any of her classmates survive to be rescued!
