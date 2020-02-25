Crunchyroll Unveils Its First Slate Of Original Productions Including TOWER OF GOD And More
The future is looking bright for Crunchyroll. After several OVAs and shorts, the anime streaming platform is now producing full-fledged anime series, with the first, In/Spectre, currently streaming as part of the current anime season. Joining that show are anime adaptations based on The Tower of God, The God of High School, Noblesse, Onyx Equinox, Meiji Gekken: Sword & Gun, FreakAngels and High Guardian Spice.
Crunchyroll is definitely aiming for the mature crowd as the 7 titles that comprise its first slate of "originals" consists of several popular seinen manga and manhwa series.
Below, you can check out two short trailers for Tower of God and key visuals for Noblesse and The God of High School. Additional information regarding staff, studio and voice cast should be forthcoming over the next few weeks/months.
Tower of God will premiere during the Spring 2002 anime season, while Onyx Equinox drops during the summer season. Release dates for the remaining series are currenlty unknown.
Check out additonal information for each series below. There's very little information on Meiji Gekken: Sword & Gun as that appears to be an original title.
IN/SPECTRE (Studio Brain's Base)
Supernatural romance mixes with an enthralling, fantastical, mystery, as a duo sets out to solve a series of dark incidents plaguing their world.
TOWER OF GOD (Studio Sola Entertainment)
This action-packed series follows a high schooler and his friends as they compete in an epic tournament, borrowing power directly from the gods and uncovering a mysterious organization along the way… With the promise of their heart's deepest desires, motivating their tournament victory.
ONYX EQUINOX
An Aztec boy is saved from death by the gods and forced to act as humanity’s champion and prove humanity’s potential.
THE GOD OF HIGH SCHOOL (Studio MAPPA)
A high schooler and his friends will compete in an epic tournament borrowing power directly from the gods and uncovering a mysterious organization along the way. Based on the comic by Yongje Park.
FREAKANGELS (based on the graphic novel from writer Warren Ellis and artist Paul Duffield)
Twelve 23-year-old psychics, living in the rubble of London, must check their wild impulses,and discover their better angels to rebuild society after civilization comes to a sudden and crashing end.
HIGH GUARDIAN SPICE
Four fierce girls train to become great heroes at High Guardian Academy, where they form allegiances, uncover betrayals, and discover their true identities while preparing to protect the world from an ominous unknown threat.
NOBLESSE (Production I.G.)
A powerful vampire noble is thrown into modern civilization after 820 years of slumber. A Crunchyroll and WEBTOON production, based on the comic by Jeho Son and Kwangsu Lee.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]