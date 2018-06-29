DARLING IN THE FRANXX Announces New Voice Actor For Goro

Studio Trigger's Darling in the Franxx is almost over, however original Goro voice actor Yuichiro Umehara has been forced to step away due to illness.

Trigger has confirmed that starting with this Saturday's 23rd episode of Darling in the Franxx, Daiki Hamano will be voicing Goro, replacing Yuichiro Umehara. Umehara has been forced to vacate this and several other high-profile voice acting roles due to being diagnosed with an autoimmune disease.



Umehara has been hospitalized since May and is on indefinite hiatus.



Umehara has had to vacate current and upcoming roles in Tada Never Falls in Love, Happy Sugar Life, The Thousand Musketeers and Caligula.



Darling in the Franxx is set to conclude in two weeks at 24 episodes.

