Director Doug Liman On Whether EDGE OF TOMORROW 2 Will Ever Happen

Doug Liman has been campaigning fo ra sequel to the 2014 Tom Cruise-led American adaptation of All You Need Is Kill (a 2004 light novel from Hiroshi Sakurazaka and Yoshitoshi ABe) for quite some time.

It seems that whenver Doug Liman, Tom Cruise or Emily Blunt release a new project, they always are asked about the status of Edge of Tomorrow 2 while on the junket circuit. Liman in particular seems to be a magnet for those questions and always assures the interviewer that a sequel is happening. However, in a recent interview with Collider to promote his new YouTube series Impulse, Liman seems to be hedging his bets a bit.



"I honestly have no idea," replied Liman when asked about the chances of a sequel to Edge of Tomorrow ever happening. He continued, "Between my schedule, Tom [Cruise]’s schedule, and Emily [Blunt]’s schedule, it’s tough. Certainly, it’s a world that I love, and like with Impulse, there’s a lot more story to be told. What I love about TV is that you can get future seasons because they’re built into the process. And there’s a lot more story to be told, with Emily Blunt and Tom Cruise, in the world of Edge of Tomorrow. It’s the same thing with Impulse, where I was like, “Wouldn’t it be fun if . . .? Wouldn’t it be cool if . . .?” All of Edge of Tomorrow literally came from Tom Cruise and myself just sitting around saying,“Wouldn’t it be cool if . . .? Wouldn’t it be fun if . . .?” With most of those things, there just wasn’t room for them in the movie."



Earlier this year in March, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that a sequel was officially in development at Warner Bros. after years of residing in limbo.



About Edge of Tomorrow

Edge of Tomorrow is a 2014 American sci-fi military film based on the 2004 light novel from Hiroshi Sakurazaka and Yoshitoshi ABe. A manga adaptation, written by Ryōsuke Takeuchi and illustrated by Takeshi Obata, was published in Weekly Shonen Jump from January to May 2014. An English language translation was published by Viz Media in North America in May 2014.



The film follows Major William Cage and a legendary Special Forces Officer who form an unlikely partnership to stop invading aliens called Mimics, who inexplicably predict every move the Earth's United Defense Force makes. Through chance, Cage gains the ability to travel back in time, each time he dies. Through this ability Cage tests several methods and strategies to defeat the Mimics once and for all.

