DOMESTIC GIRLFRIEND Manga To End With Next 3 Chapters

The subject matter of Domestic Girlfriend is so scandalous that nearly every anime fan tuned in each week during its 12-episode anime run during the Winter 2019 anime season. However, the short episode count resulted in only the first 8 volumes of the manga series being covered in a manga series that will conclude with 28 volumes. Fans will have to wait to see if there's a special announcement in the manga's final chapter of an anime continuation.

Provided that there are no COVID-19 related delays, Domestic Girlfriend (Domesutikku na Kanojo) should be releasing its final chapter in Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen manga magazine on June 10. Kodansha previously confirmed in the series' 27th manga volume (which was released on May 15) that the 28th and final volume is currently set for release on August 17.

Kodansha USA released the series in English for its North American fans and is only a few volumes behind with translations, having most recently converted volume 24 to English back in April. Crunchyroll also releases English-translated volumes of the manga as it's released in Japan.

The 12-episode anime adaptation is currently available on both HiDive and Crunchyroll. And English-dub version is also available on HiDive.

High schooler Natsuo is hopelessly in love with his cheerful and popular teacher, Hina. However, one day at a mixer, he meets a moody girl by the name of Rui and ends up sleeping with her. Soon after, his father announces that he's getting remarried to a woman with two daughters of her own. And who shows up in tow, other than both Hina and Rui?! Natsuo's outrageous new life starts now!