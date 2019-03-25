DORORO: Asian Kung-Fu Generation To Perform New OP
Dororo is a 2-cour TV anime and in keeping with tradition, it will receive a new OP and ED for the start of the new anime season.
Dororo is currently being simulcast on Amazon Prime Video and many anime fans are heralding it as the best show of the Winter anime season. Can it continue that momentum into Spring?
Famed j-rock band Asian Kung-Fu Generation will sing the new OP, replacing Ziyoou-vachi's catchy "Kaen" (Flame). Eve will provide vocals for the new ED, Anya, which replaces amazarashi's "Sayonara Gokko".
You can hear snippets of the two new songs in the video below. The new OP and ED will bookend the anime starting April 8.
A samurai lord has bartered away his newborn son's organs to forty-eight demons in exchange for dominance on the battlefield. Yet, the abandoned infant survives thanks to a medicine man who equips him with primitive prosthetics—lethal ones with which the wronged son will use to hunt down the multitude of demons to reclaim his body one piece at a time, before confronting his father. On his journeys the young hero encounters an orphan who claims to be the greatest thief in Japan.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]