DREAM EATER MERRY: Creator Says Manga Is Nearing Completion

In 2008, the seinen series Dream Eater Merry was released in Manga Time Kirara Forward magazine. The series, created by Yoshitaka Ushiki, tells the story of a young man who can see colored auras around people. While that in itself isn't very powerful, he begins to have dreams involving a war with cats; which ultimately culminates into a mysterious girl falling on top of him. The series has been a major hit with fans and has had 22 volumes, so far, of the manga released through Houbunsha.

The manga was so successful, in fact, the series released an anime from J.C. Staff, in 2013. The series had 13 episodes and was directed by Shigeyasu Yamauchi (Street Fighter Alpha) and written by Hideki Shirane (Hayate the Combat Butler). The anime was wel liked among fans and even had a home video release in March 2012; through Sentai Filmworks.

In recent news, it was revealed that the creator of the series responded, via their own Twitter, to Manga Time Kirara Forward's Twitter post of the upcoming 23rd volume release of Dream Eater Merry. Ushiki stated that the manga series "has a small amount remeaining". Potentially surprising a lot of fans who may not have expected the ending to be so soon. While not much more news was given in regards to the conclusion, it is safe to assume that more will be revelaed as the conclusion appraoches.





