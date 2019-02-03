EDGE OF TOMORROW Sequel Is Officially A Go At Warner Bros.
Director Doug Liman has been discussing a sequel to Edge of Tomorrow since 2017 but the project is officially a go at Warner Bros. now as THR is reporting that production is set to begin once Matthew Robinson wraps a brand new script.
The Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt-led 2014 action pic (based on Japan's All You Need is Kill light novel) has been in development for a while but has now been officially greenlighted by Warner Bros.
The film had modest box office returns, earning $370M globally from a production budget of $178M. However, the film was controversially rebranded as Live. Die. Repeat for its home video campaign and gained a second life. Liman has previously stated that a planned sequel would be titled Live. Die. Repeat and Repeat.
Before Robinson, screenwriters Joe Shrapnel and Anna Waterhouse worked with Liman on a sequel script. In previous interviews, Emily Blunt stated that the sequel to Edge of Tomorrow had been pushed back from its previously planned production date to accommodate her schedule on Mary Poppins.
About Edge of Tomorrow
Edge of Tomorrow is a 2014 American sci-fi military film based on the 2004 light novel from Hiroshi Sakurazaka and Yoshitoshi ABe. A manga adaptation, written by Ryōsuke Takeuchi and illustrated by Takeshi Obata, was published in Weekly Shonen Jump from January to May 2014. An English language translation was published by Viz Media in North America in May 2014.
The film follows Major William Cage and a legendary Special Forces Officer who form an unlikely partnership to stop invading aliens called Mimics, who inexplicably predict every move the Earth's United Defense Force makes. Through chance, Cage gains the ability to travel back in time, each time he dies. Through this ability Cage tests several methods and strategies to defeat the Mimics once and for all.
