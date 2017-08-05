EDGE OF TOMORROW Sequel Will Be Titled LIVE DIE REPEAT AND REPEAT

Tom Cruise's Edge of Tomorrow, which was based on the Japanese manga All You Need Is Kill , will be receiving a sequel that sees Cruise and Emily Blunt reprising their rules from the original film.

Director Doug Liman has revealed that thesequel is officially a go and that Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt wil be reprising their respective roles from the first film. While out promoting his new release,, Liman stated, "While the original 2014 time-traveling sci-fi film received largely universal critical acclaim, an indecisive marketing campaign led to the film only grossing $370.5 million at the box office (from a $178 million production budget). The sequel's title,seems to be a play on Warner Bros.' efforts to remarket the 2014 film as Live. Die. Repeat for its home video release. That was the third title for the film after it originally started out as(the same title as the light novel/manga), then Edge of Tomorrow was used as early surveys conducted by the studio gave indication that audiences felt unease about having the word "kill" in the title.In April 2016, it was revealed that Liman and Race screenwriters Joe Shrapnel and Anna Waterhouse would be writing the second installment. In describing the film, Liman teased that it would be a "

Edge of Tomorrow is a 2014 American sci-fi millitary film based on the 2004 light novel from Hiroshi Sakurazaka and Yoshitoshi ABe. A manga adaptation, written by Ryōsuke Takeuchi and illustrated by Takeshi Obata, was published in Weekly Shonen Jump from January to May 2014. An English language translation was published by Viz Media in North America in May 2014.



The film follows Major William Cage and a legendary Special Forces Officer who form an unlikely partnership to stop invading aliens called Mimics, who inexplicably predict every move the Earth's United Defense Force makes. Through chance, Cage gains the ability to travel back in time, each time he dies. Through this ability Cage tests several methods and strategies to defeat the Mimics once and for all.