EMMA: A VICTORIAN ROMANCE Has Cast Jessica Calvello As Eleanor For The English Dub
The official Kickstarter campaign for the English dubbing of Emma: A Victorian Romance has announced the casting of Jessica Calvello as Eleanor Campbell. The campaign that still has 65 hours to go, was made with the purpose of dubbing the anime series and it has achieved the goal of $110,000. The campaign currently has $153,658 pledged with 1,156 backers.
Studio Pierrot's slice of life historical drama seinen anime series, Emma: A Victorian Romance, has cast Jessica Calvello for the English dub. Here is more information on the dub's kickstarter campaign.
The site states that Calvello's voice for Eleanor sounded low for the character, at least in the audition. It states that the actress did not have any real background on the character but she nailed the feel and will have no problem raising the pitch. In addition to this statement, the site added another PVC Figurine for the Lady's Maid tier in Kickstarter.
The anime series' first season aired from April 2005 to June 2005 with a total of 12 episodes. The second season aired from April 2007 to July 2007 and had 12 episodes as well. Studio Pierrot animated the first season and Ajia-Do did the second one.
In 19th-century London, class lines are sharply drawn, and the social standing to which people are born dictates the path their lives will follow. Emma, an honest and hardworking young maid, never felt her place in life to be a burden. But then she met William, a member of the gentry and the eldest son of a wealthy family. His warm smile and earnest affection threaten to capture her heart... but can love truly conquer all?
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]