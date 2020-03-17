EX-ARM: New Trailer And Visual For Upcoming Anime Released

The cyber punk science fiction manga, Ex-Arm, is finally getting the anime treatment! Hit the jump to check out the new trailer and visual for the new series!

From 2015-2019, Shueisha's Grand Jump and Shonen Jump+ platforms, serialized HiRock and Shinya Komi's hit cyberpunk sci-fi series; EX-ARM. The series was a hit, in the seinen community and talks of the inevitable anime series have been happening for months. Well now, it looks like the wait is almost over!



Recently, a brand new visual and trailer for the upcoming EX-ARM anime have been released! Make sure to check out the brand new footage for the series below!







Excited for the new series? We would love to hear your thoughts in the comments! EX-ARM releases in early July of 2020.