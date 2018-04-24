Fate/Stay Night Movie Is Coming to the United States in June

Fate/Stay Night the movie is on its way to the West, but only in the United States, at least for now. The movie is in English dub form, and it's expected to be a blast.

If you’re living in the United States, then get excited, especially if you’re a fan of Fate/stay night. The popular anime is getting a movie titled "Fate/stay night [Heaven's Feel] THE MOVIE I.presage flower."

The new movie is the first part of the "[Heaven's Feel]" film trilogy, and from what we’ve come to understand, it will air in U.S. theaters on June 5, and June 7. As expected, the entire movie will be shown in English dub, a boon for those who do not prefer to read subtitles.

All attendees will also get the chance to watch bonus content that includes English ADR Director Tony Oliver and the main voice actors of the film.

If you’re interested in "Fate/stay night [Heaven's Feel] THE MOVIE I.presage flower", please bear in mind that tickets go on sale come May 4 via www.FathomEvents.com and box offices that have chosen to participate in the event.

Who are the presenters, you ask?

Fathom Events and Aniplex of America are the folks behind the movie’s debut in the West. As of right now, there’s no information on all the locations where fans can watch the film, but that is expected to change on May 4.

Just visit the Fathom Events website on May 4 and keep an eye out for all the locations. Additionally, participants are subject to change, which means, it’s possible a participant who is onboard today may choose to walk out of the deal at a later date.

The movie is based on the popular Fate franchise that has taken the anime community by storm. "Fate/stay night [Unlimited Blade Works]," "Fate/Zero" are some of the best anime’s we’ve watched in a long time, and all of that excitement boils over to the mobile game, "Fate/Grand Order."