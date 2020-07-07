Final RE:ZERO Season 2 Promo Focuses On Subaru And His Return By Death Ability

The second season of Re:ZERO Starting Life in Another World is just around the corner after a lengthy wait and a brief COVID-19 delay. The 25-episode anime adaptation was the most popular series in 2016 but there was simply not enough material from Tappei Nagatsuki and illustrator Shinichirou Otsuka's light novel series to immediately jump into a second season.

Fast forward to the coronavirus-afflicted 2020 anime year and fans were excited to learn that Re:ZERO was originally slated to return in January with a re-airing of the first season as 1-hr (Director's cut) episodes that would then lead into the second season kicking off in April. However, the COVID-19 pandemic ultimately resulted in the series moving to the Summer 2020 anime season where is slated to begin tomorrow. To build-up hype for the series, one final promo has been released which focuses on Subaru.

At the conclusion of the first season, as everyone celebrates the victory over the Archbishop of Greed Betelgeuse and the Hakugei (White Whale), Subaru realizes that everyone has seemingly forgotten about the existence of Rem, his stalwart companion who he's come to realize that he loves just as much as Emilia. Did the White Whale (who eats memories) get the last laugh or did Rem run afoul of something even more dangerous?

Re:ZERO Starting Life in Another World season 2 will be simulcast on Crunchyroll where it will premiere tomorrow at exactly 7:30AM PST/10:30AM EST.

When Subaru Natsuki leaves the convenience store, the last thing he expects is to be wrenched from his everyday life and dropped into a fantasy world. Things aren't looking good for the bewildered teenager, however: not long after his arrival, he is attacked by some thugs; armed with only a bag of groceries and a now useless cell phone, he is quickly beaten to a pulp. Fortunately, a mysterious beauty named Satella, in hot pursuit after the one who stole her insignia, happens upon Subaru and saves him. In order to thank the honest and kindhearted girl, Subaru offers to help in her search, and later that night, he even finds the whereabouts of that which she seeks. But unbeknownst to them, a much darker force stalks the pair from the shadows, and just minutes after locating the insignia, Subaru and Satella are brutally murdered.



However, Subaru immediately reawakens to a familiar scene—confronted by the same group of thugs, meeting Satella all over again—the enigma deepens as history inexplicably repeats itself.