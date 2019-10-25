Final SAEKANO: HOW TO RAISE A BORING GIRLFRIEND JapaneseTrailer Released Online
The Saekano anime finally continues thanks to a theatrical film that hits Japanese theaters today (it's already Saturday in Japan). The anime film will close out the remaining story from the original 13-volume light novel series from Fumiaki Maruto and illustrator Kurehito Misaki. However, Fumiaki is releasing a collection of novellas, that tell events from where the end of the movie leaves off. There will be 7 novellas released (across 7 subsequent weeks) in total, with the first distributed to fans who attend movie screenings.
The second season of the TV anime adaptation of the Saekano light novel franchise ended way back in June 2017 but the story will finally continue in this upcoming anime film from Studio CloverWorks.
A new theme song will be provided by Luna Haruna who previously performed the ending theme for season 2 of the anime.
The trailer is region-locked but viewable from the official Saekano Twitter account.
Tomoya Aki, an otaku, has been obsessed with collecting anime and light novels for years, attaching himself to various series with captivating stories and characters. Now, he wants to have a chance of providing the same experience for others by creating his own game, but unfortunately, Tomoya cannot do this task by himself.
He successfully recruits childhood friend Eriri Spencer Sawamura to illustrate and literary elitist Utaha Kasumigaoka to write the script for his visual novel, while he directs. Super-group now in hand, Tomoya only needs an inspiration to base his project on, and luckily meets the beautiful, docile Megumi Katou, who he then models his main character after.
Using what knowledge he has, Tomoya creates a new doujin circle with hopes to touch the hearts of those who play their game. What he does not realize, is that to invoke these emotions, the creators have had to experience the same feelings in their own.
