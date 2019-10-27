First ASTEROID IN LOVE Anime Promo From Doga Kobo Released Online
Quro's ongoing 4-panel manga has been serialized in Houbunsha's seinen manga magazine Manga Time Kirara Carat since January 2017 and exactly three years later, it will receive an anime adaptation thanks to Studio Doga Kobo (How Heavy Are the Dumbbells You Lift?, Tada Never Falls in Love). Check out the first promo below.
First promo for Studio Doga Kobo's adaptation of Quro's Koisuru Asteroid (Asteroid in Love) manga has been uploaded to YouTube. The anime will premiere this January and features music from Flying Dog.
Daisuke Hiramaki is directing the series from a scritp adapted by Yuka Yamada. Japanese music label Flyign Dog will oversee music production while Jun Yamazaki provides the character designs.
When she was little, Mira Kinohata met a boy named Ao at a campsite in town. While gazing at the starry sky together, Mira learns that there's a star with the same name as herself, but no star named Ao. The two then promised to one day explore asteroids together and find a star to name it after him.
Several years later, Mira enrolls at the Hoshizaki high school and decides to join the astronomy club to fulfill her promise. However, she learns that the astronomy club will be merged with the geological research society to form the earth science club. Reluctantly, Mira goes to the club room and is reunited with Ao Manaka—the person she made the promise to explore asteroids with—and is shocked to learn that she is a girl!
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]