First End Theme, Credits And Song For OUTLAW STAR Has Hit
Funimation has announced that the complete series for the Outlaw Star anime is now available on Blu-ray, DVD and Digital HD. They even have a collector's edition for fans of the series! You can check it out HERE!
Outlaw Star is available on Blu-ray, DVD and Digital HD! To celebrate FUNimation has released a video with the music and end credits!
The first ending theme for the series has been released to celebrate the event and we've included it below for you to check out!
The Outlaw Star anime is based upon the seinen manga "Outlaw Star: Starward Warrior Knight", written and illustrated by Takehiko Itō and his Morning Star Studio. Interestingly enough, the manga never received an English adaptation. The 26-episode Outlaw Star anime adaptation was directed by Mitsuru Hongo and aired on Japanese TV in early 1998. The English version of the anime series was edited and broadcast on Cartoon Network's Toonami in 2001 and later on during their Adult Swim block in 2002.
What did you think of the first end theme for Outlaw Star? Do you plan on picking it up? Let us know your thoughts in the comments area below!
About Outlaw Star:
Gene Starwind is a jack-of-all-trades responsible for odd jobs and bounty hunting with his partner, Jim Hawking. Stuck on a rundown planet, he's going nowhere fast. But when a bodyguard job goes sideways, he finds himself the proud owner of the Outlaw Star and on an adventure to find the mysterious Galactic Leyline. Facing pirates and dangers galore, can he survive the journey through space?
