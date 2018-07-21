First MAGICAL GIRL SPECIAL OPS ASUKA Teaser Trailer Released

That magical girl genre continues its reinvention with the latest project, an anime adaptation of Makoto Fukami and Seigo Tokiya's Mahō Shōjo Tokushūsen Asuka manga.

The trailer below might feature cute, moe anime girls in Sailor Moon-esque uniforms but they're certainly not engaging in the typical magical girl activities. Expect to see guns, blood and lots of promiscuity in the anime adaptation of Makoto Fukami and Seigo Tokiya's Mahō Shōjo Tokushūsen Asuka manga.



The forthcoming anime series will premiere in January as part of the Winter 2019 anime season.



LIDEN Films is handling the adaptation, with Hideyo Yamamoto slated to direct, Makoto Fukami (manga author) and Norimitsu Kaihō adapting the script from the manga and R.O.N handling the score.



Fukami writes the manga while Tokiya provides the illustrations for the ongoing series which is currently serialized in Square Enix's Monthly Big Gangan manga magazine. Seven Seas Entertainment provides English-translated volumes. There have been 7 volumes released to date, with an eighth scheduled for release on July 25.



It will definitely be interesting to see where the adult-nature of the manga series is toned down by LIDEN.









Synopsis

When the Earth is threatened by the sudden appearance of undead creatures, a group of young women blessed with powers from a mysterious source rose to defeat them. Now, after three years of apparent peace, the same malevolent creatures have resurfaced. Five magical girls are once again conscripted to war as the Magical Girl Special-Ops force, to defend mankind from an unholy nemesis.

