First MUSHOKU TENSEI: ISEKAI ITARA HONKI DASU Anime Trailer Already Has Fans Buzzing
Despite its utterly formulaic premise fans of Rifujin na Magonote's Mushoku Tensei: Isekai Ittara Honki Dasu (Jobless Reincarnation: I Will Seriously Try If I Go To Another World) web novel swear that its something special.
Will the TV anime adaptation of the Mushoku Tensei: Isekai Ittara Honki Dasu web novel series become the next big isekai anime? The first teaser trailer is receiving plenty of praise...
After debuting online in 2012, the series was turned into a light novel by Media Factory in 2014 and even received a manga adaptation from the seinen manga magazine Monthly Comic Flapper a few months later. Now, Studio Bind is set to release an anime adaptation in 2020 and the first teaser trailer has been released, which you can check out below.
Based on the online chatter, the series is more akin to The Rising of the Shield Hero as opposed to other, watered-down productions like Death March to a Parallel World Rhapsody and In Another World with My Smartphone.
To date there have been 21 volumes of the light novel series released and 8 volumes of the manga. Both remain ongoing. Seven Seas Enertainment releases English-translaed versions of both the light novel and manga in North America.
Just when an unemployed thirty-four-year-old otaku reaches a dead end in life and decides that it's time to turn over a new leaf—he gets run over by a truck and dies! Shockingly, he finds himself reborn into an infant's body in a strange new world of swords and magic.
His new identity is Rudeus Grayrat, but he still retains the memories of his previous life. Follow Rudeus from infancy to adulthood, as he struggles to redeem himself in a wondrous yet dangerous world.
