Fists Up! KENGAN ASHURA Reveals New Teaser For The Upcoming Anime Series

The ultra-violent Seinen manga, Kengan Ashura, will be getting an ultra-violent anime that has revealed a new teaser showcasing the stylized animation.

In the world of corporate business, how do these companies resolve their various complaints and discrepancies? PIT FIGHTING OF COURSE!!! Well, at least that's how its handled in the Sandrovich Yabako-written and Daromeon-illustrated Seinen manga Kengan Ashura! With the new anime coming our way a new teaser has been revealed for the series. Check it out below!









Aside from the creative team of the manga itself, the rest of the staff includes Seiji Kishi as director; Makoto Uezu for series composition, Kazuaki Morita for character design and Yasuharu Takanashi (Team-MAX) handling music.



Will the LARX ENTERTAINMENT production company deliver? We will find out in 2019. This art style looks incredibly unique and I hope that we see some exciting visuals. Thoughts on the series? Sound off in the usual place!



